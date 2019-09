Whitney Tilson (right) and Glenn Tongue of T2 Partners have updated and expanded their excellent presentation on the housing and mortgage markets.

You can scroll through the presentation below or view our summary here >

The Housing Crisis: By T2 Partners



You can also download the presentation yourself here (PDF).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.