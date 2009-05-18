Swine Flu Kills New York Assistant Principal

New York Daily News: A beloved Queens assistant principal became the city’s first swine flu death Sunday night – and health officials warned to expect new severe cases.

Mitchell Wiener, 55, died at 6:17 p.m. at Flushing Hospital Medical centre, six days after he got sick and four days after he was hospitalized with a temperature of 103.

“He was a well-liked and devoted educator, and his death is a loss for our schools and our city,” said Mayor Bloomberg, who closed five more Queens schools Sunday.

Four students at Intermediate School 238 in Hollis also have confirmed cases of the new H1N1 virus, but Wiener had a particularly bad case that shut down his kidneys and ravaged his lungs…

Doctors tried frantically to save him, even using an experimental device to expose his blood to ultraviolet rays.

It was fruitless.

