Susan Boyle Loses

[I]n a shocking upset, Susan Boyle, the 47-year-old Scottish church volunteer…, lost in the final round of the program on Saturday night. After the audience votes had been tallied, Ms. Boyle placed second, beaten by a joyfully innovative dance troupe named Diversity…



[I]n recent days there were worries that Ms. Boyle — who is said to have suffered slight brain damage when she was deprived of oxygen at birth, and is so unworldly that she has no computer — was cracking under all the pressure. Various tabloid reports had her paralysed with nerves, lashing out at reporters and swearing uncharitably about her competitors…

But in the end Ms. Boyle proved stoic in defeat, graciously congratulating her opponents.

