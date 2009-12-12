Surprise! U.S. Consumers Are Crawling Back Up The Ropes

November’s retail sales were nothing to jump up and down about. But, importantly, they increased for the first time in a year.



In other words, despite 10% unemployment, the housing collapse, and a credit crunch, U.S. consumer spending continues to recover.

Asha Bangalore of Northern Trust walks through the data:

Retail sales moved up 1.3% in November after a 1.1% gain in October. Excluding autos, retail

sales have risen 1.2% in November. Excluding the autos, gasoline, and building materials, retail

rose 1.0% in November. The important signal is that weakness in retail sales is behind us. On a

month-to-month basis, retail sales excluding autos, gasoline, and building materials have moved

up four straight months!



Equally, noteworthy is the fact that retail sales have risen from a year ago (+1.8%, see chart 2) after an extended period of declines.

The improving picture of retail sales translated to steady retail inventories. Overall business

inventories increased 0.2% in October, the first monthly gain since September 2008. The positive

contributions were from the factory and wholesale sectors. The increase in inventories is a

positive signal about demand conditions and the optimism of business about the future path of the

economy. The inventory-sales ratio slipped to 1.30 in October from 1.31 in the prior month.

In related news, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index advanced to 73.4 in the

early December survey from 67.4 in the prior month. Both the Expectations and Current

Conditions indexes advanced in December. The link between consumer outlook and spending is

tenuous when retail sales are considered on a month-to-month basis. However, the

year-to-year change in inflation adjusted consumer spending is stronger.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.