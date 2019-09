Sun Micrososystems (JAVA) apparently still thinks it’s the same company it was in the mid-1990s. Alas, the market knows better.



Sun has now pulled a Jerry Yang and scoffed at an astonishingly generous offer from IBM. The stock is down 20%+.

“But the network is the computer!”

