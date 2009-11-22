Sulzberger And Murdoch Fighting To The Death For Local Readers

Who’s going to bring you your local news? Rupert and/or Arthur:



Nov. 20 (Bloomberg) — The New York Times and Wall Street Journal are pursuing readers from regional U.S. newspapers in their fight to survive the worst advertising declines in the industry’s history.

New York Times Co.‘s namesake newspaper took the latest shot today with the debut of two pages of local content in Chicago editions. News Corp. this month told employees of New York-based Dow Jones & Co., which includes the Journal, that the company was considering additional metro coverage in Chicago and Los Angeles, two people with knowledge of the situation said last week.

