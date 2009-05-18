Students Flee Journalism As Newspapers Crater

Good news for aspiring journalists: Your competition is going to law school.



Bloomberg: The Harvard Crimson has produced 12 Pulitzer Prize winners and prepared generations of journalists for newspaper careers during its 136 years. That wellspring of talent is drying up as the paper’s editors now shun the field.

With the industry in turmoil from plunging circulation, just three of the 16 graduating seniors who were on the Crimson executive board in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are seeking positions in journalism, said Paras Bhayani, 22, the departing managing editor, who is joining Teach for America. In the 1960s and 70s, more than half of the Crimson’s board members found jobs at newspapers, alumni say…

Of the Crimson’s last 10 managing editors, only two are working at newspapers: Javier Hernandez, class of 2008, at the New York Times, and Rosalind Helderman, 2001, at the Washington Post…

“I never really considered things like law school until I realised what the state of the industry was,” said Christian Flow, 20, a junior from Baltimore who is an associate managing editor.

How bad is it? Even newspapers tell students they’d be nuts to go into the field:

Newspaper recruiters that came to the Crimson’s job fair encouraged students to look at other fields, said Joshua Kearney, 21, a junior and arts editor from Dennis Township, New Jersey. After the event, work samples the students had given the recruiters were found in the trash, he said.

Undergraduates considering journalism avoid mentioning it in front of classmates, wanting to avoid expressions of concern, if not ridicule, said Abigail Phillip, 20, a junior editor from Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

“People will undoubtedly tell you ‘Don’t do it,'” she said. “I tell my parents, ‘I’ll do this for two years and I’ll go to law school, I promise.'”

