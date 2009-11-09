Stocks, Gold, Oil Soar

Policy makers around the world are frantically assuring the markets that they won’t raise rates until it’s too late. Consequently, markets are soaring.



In addition to the major markets, long-dated oil has now hit $100 a barrel. Inflation-expectations as implied by TIPS are up…

Bloomberg: Stocks rose, sending the MSCI World Index higher for a fourth day, and commodities rallied after the Group of 20 nations agreed to maintain measures to boost economic growth. Gold advanced to a record as the dollar fell.

The MSCI World gauge of equities in 23 developed countries increased 0.9 per cent at 10:18 a.m. in London and futures on the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index climbed 0.9 per cent. Russia’s 30- stock Micex Index added 2.9 per cent. Gold gained 1.3 per cent to $1,109.50 an ounce and crude oil jumped 2 per cent. The dollar weakened against 14 of 16 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

