Stocks Blast To New High!

Broad gains led by the materials and industrials sectors sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a new 52-week high Monday, as investors moved back into some of the riskier areas that have lagged in recent weeks.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was recently up 114 points, or 1.1%, to 10136. It hit an intraday high of 10147.13, topping the measure’s previous intraday high of 10119.47, hit on Oct. 21, as well as its 2009 closing high of 10092.19 from Oct. 19.

