Stock Rally Saves Geithner's Butt!

What a recovery!



The odds that Tim Geithner will be gone by June have plummeted over the past two weeks as the stock market has soared (See chart below).

The youthful Treasury Secretary is no longer one more gaffe away from an immediate ouster. The market no longer tanks when he speaks. He seems more confident in his news briefings. He might even turn this puppy around!

Unless the stock market crashes.

(As Joe Weisenthal noted yesterday, we’ve removed Tim Geither from the deathwatch. He’s now critical-but-stable. Enjoy your new lease on life, Tim!)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.