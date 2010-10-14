EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH STEVE RATTNER: Yes, I Would Have Done Some Things Differently

Steve Rattner is the ultimate insider.



He began his career by rising to the top of the journalism world, as a reporter for the New York Times. Then he reached even more impressive heights on Wall Street, as an M&A advisor (Lehman and Lazard) and the founder of private-equity firm Quadrangle.

Then he was tapped by President Obama to restructure the basket-case US car industry.

Then, shockingly, earlier this year, he was named in an investigation into a New York State pension-fund kickback scandal.

Now, Steve Rattner remains a senior confidant and money manager for New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has fiercely defended him.

Steve recently published a book about his experience in Washington and Detroit – Overhaul: An Insider’s Account of the Obama Administration’s Emergency Rescue of the Auto Industry.

Here, we sit down with him for an exclusive interview discussing GM and the auto industry, TARP, the Quadrangle kickback scandal, and the intersection of Wall Street and politics.

Watch below the full half-hour interview. We’ll be publishing highlights from it over the next few days.

This interview is part of our Driven Leaders series, presented with limited commercial interruption.

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.

Don’t Miss Our Exclusive Interview With Jim Grant >

Watch The Highlights:

• STEVE RATTNER ON THE KICKBACK SCANDAL: It’s The Most Painful Thing That’s Ever Happened To Me

• Steve Rattner: We Knew We Had To Fire GM Management From Day One

• How Steve Rattner Became The Unlikely Car Czar

• Steven Rattner: Here Is What Ford Did Right And GM Didn’t

• Steve Rattner: Here Is Why My Wall Street Friends Don’t Like Obama

• Steve Rattner: Here’s Why Obama Couldn’t Fire Wall Street Management And Force Companies Into Bankruptcy The Way We Did With GM



Watch More Interviews:



Arianna Huffington

Editor-in-Chief, HuffingtonPost

Maria Bartiromo

Anchor, CNBC

Jimmy Wales

Founder, Wikipedia

Bill Gross

CEO of IdeaLab

Jim Gordon

President Of Cape Wind

Mark Zuckerberg

Founder/CEO of Facebook

Kevin Ryan

Founder of Gilt Groupe

Marc Andreessen

Founder of Netscape

Thomas Gensemer

Partner at Blue State Digital

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.