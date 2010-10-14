US

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH STEVE RATTNER: Yes, I Would Have Done Some Things Differently

Henry Blodget

Steve Rattner is the ultimate insider.

He began his career by rising to the top of the journalism world, as a reporter for the New York Times. Then he reached even more impressive heights on Wall Street, as an M&A advisor (Lehman and Lazard) and the founder of private-equity firm Quadrangle. 

Then he was tapped by President Obama to restructure the basket-case US car industry. 

Then, shockingly, earlier this year, he was named in an investigation into a New York State pension-fund kickback scandal.

Now, Steve Rattner remains a senior confidant and money manager for New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has fiercely defended him.

Steve recently published a book about his experience in Washington and Detroit – Overhaul: An Insider’s Account of the Obama Administration’s Emergency Rescue of the Auto Industry.

Here, we sit down with him for an exclusive interview discussing GM and the auto industry, TARP, the Quadrangle kickback scandal, and the intersection of Wall Street and politics.

Watch below the full half-hour interview. We’ll be publishing highlights from it over the next few days.

This interview is part of our Driven Leaders series, presented with limited commercial interruption.

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.  

Don’t Miss Our Exclusive Interview With Jim Grant >

Watch The Highlights:

STEVE RATTNER ON THE KICKBACK SCANDAL: It’s The Most Painful Thing That’s Ever Happened To Me

Steve Rattner: We Knew We Had To Fire GM Management From Day One

How Steve Rattner Became The Unlikely Car Czar

Steven Rattner: Here Is What Ford Did Right And GM Didn’t

Steve Rattner: Here Is Why My Wall Street Friends Don’t Like Obama

Steve Rattner: Here’s Why Obama Couldn’t Fire Wall Street Management And Force Companies Into Bankruptcy The Way We Did With GM

 

Watch More Interviews:
 

arianna huffington, thumbnail

Arianna Huffington
Editor-in-Chief, HuffingtonPost

bartiromo, public eye, thumbnail

Maria Bartiromo
Anchor, CNBC

jimmy wales, thumbnail

Jimmy Wales
Founder, Wikipedia

Bill Gross
CEO of IdeaLab

Jim Gordon
President Of Cape Wind

Mark Zuckerberg
Founder/CEO of Facebook

Kevin Ryan
Founder of Gilt Groupe

Marc Andreessen
Founder of Netscape

Thomas Gensemer
Partner at Blue State Digital

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.