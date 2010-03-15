Steve Jobs And Eric Schmidt: We Hate Each Other Now

When that Nexus thing came out, I was THIS CLOSE to decking him.

Brad Stone and Miguel Helft of the NYT provide a good recap of how Apple and Google became the best of enemies:IT looked like the beginning of a beautiful friendship.



Three years ago, Eric E. Schmidt, the chief executive of Google, jogged onto a San Francisco stage to shake hands with Steven P. Jobs, Apple‘s co-founder, to help him unveil a transformational wonder gadget — the iPhone — before throngs of journalists and adoring fans at the annual MacWorld Expo…

Today, such warmth is in short supply. Mr. Jobs, Mr. Schmidt and their companies are now engaged in a gritty battle royale over the future and shape of mobile computing and mobile phones, with implications that are reverberating across the digital landscape.

Keep reading at the NYT >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.