Steve Case Returns To AOL To Lead Tim Armstrong Pep Rally

Oh, we of little faith.

Kara Swisher reported last night that ex-AOL CEO Steve Case might return to whip the troops into a frenzy at Tim Armstrong’s AOL pep rally today, but we were sceptical. Why would Armstrong want to keep recalling good old days that were gone forever, we thought.

Answer?

Because Tim Armstrong is a salesman and a dreamer! Kara reports that today’s Dulles rally featured not only Steve but the other expected blast-from-the-past, Ted Leonsis.

And as long as it works, great.

(We must also confess to a slight frisson of excitement that the ticker symbol for the bag of rocks known as TWX that we’ve been dragging around so many years may soon return to that happy ticker of the 1990s: “AOL.” Along with everyone who worked at AOL and thousands of other investors, we made a boatload on that ticker (temporarily). And just seeing it on the screen will, at least momentarily, make us happy again.)

Go AOL!

