Steve Ballmer's Secrets To Kicking arse

Microsoft’s butt-kicker-in- chief shares some management advice with the WSJ.
(For some reason, the videos don’t appear to be embedding. To watch them, go here >)
How to find time to get sh** done: Create a spreadsheet to budget time for the year, allocating time for meetings, travel and exploring new ideas.
How not to waste time in stupid meetings: Distribute material in advance, give a brief summary and invite questions.
How to make big decisions: Delegate smaller decisions to deputies to save your own decision-making time for big calls.
How to hire awesome people: Look for passion, get references and ask candidates to detail something they’re proud of.
How to innovate: Encourage different cultures of innovation, be persistent and have patience.
How to micromanage people: To strike the right balance, ask people many detailed questions but don’t micromanage them.
