Steve Ballmer's Secrets To Kicking arse

Microsoft’s butt-kicker-in- chief shares some management advice with the WSJ.

(For some reason, the videos don’t appear to be embedding. To watch them, go here >)

How to find time to get sh** done: Create a spreadsheet to budget time for the year, allocating time for meetings, travel and exploring new ideas.







How not to waste time in stupid meetings: Distribute material in advance, give a brief summary and invite questions.







How to make big decisions: Delegate smaller decisions to deputies to save your own decision-making time for big calls.







How to hire awesome people: Look for passion, get references and ask candidates to detail something they’re proud of.







How to innovate: Encourage different cultures of innovation, be persistent and have patience.







How to micromanage people: To strike the right balance, ask people many detailed questions but don’t micromanage them.







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.