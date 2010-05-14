Announcing The 10 Startup Finalists For Next Week's Startup 2010!

Henry Blodget
Startup 2010 Top 10

After a month of deliberations, we’re proud to announce the Startup 2010 Top 10!These 10 emerging online companies have survived three rounds of scrutiny from our panel of VC judges and been selected from a pool of more than 150 applicants to make their pitches live at our conference on May 20. 

We thank all the companies who participated, and we invite all those that did not make the finals to meet with General Catalyst Partners in our offices on May 21.  And we extend our hearty congratulations to the 10 winners!

The conference — Startup 2010: The Mobile Revolution — is next Thursday in NYC.  Get your tickets here!

 

Red Beacon  
Redbeacon helps consumers find local service providers (e.g., maids, plumbers), receive price quotes, and book service appointments online.

red beacon logo, startup 2010

Udemy
 Udemy enables anyone to teach online. On Udemy, teachers can create online courses via videos, presentations and live virtual classroom sessions.

udemy logo, startup 2010

Profitably 
A mint.com for small business, Profitably delivers small businesses recommendations for growth and profit improvement based on their data.

profitably logo, startup 2010

SecureIQ
Scalable, multi-tenant SAAS solves logging, reporting, auth & compliance/audit issues that have held up widespread adoption of cloud computing.

secureIQ logo, startup 2010

Go Try It On
Honest advice on your look before you go out.

go try it on logo, startup 2010

Mobility Apps
Redefining the airport experience by connecting travellers to the airport retail economy.

mobility apps logo, startup 2010

 eVOTZ
This mobile web-services platform enables governments and location-aware websites to add trustworthy voting by GPS geo-fence location authentication.

evotz logo, startup 2010

hypios
 hypios uses the principles of crowdsourcing to solve R&D problems for companies.

hypios logo, startup 2010

SalesCrunch
SalesCrunch is an online education company. Think Salesforce.com meets the iPhone App store of sales training.

sales crunch logo, startup 2010

TuitionCast
TuitionCast.com – a specialised vertical search engine (Think kayak.com or indeed.com) targeting post-secondary education programs.

tuitioncast logo, startup 2010

What’s Next
At the conference, each of the Top 10 will have 5 minutes to deliver a 7-10 slide pitch and 5 minutes to address concerns in live Q&A.  After the 10 pitches, the judges will deliberate.  Then they and our conference attendees will pick the the one company of the 10 they most want to invest in.  That company will win our Grand Prize, which consists of a $25,000 investment from General Catalyst Partners and $75,000 in services from our sponsors.

Don’t miss: Startup 2010: The Mobile Revolution next Thursday, May 20 in NYC.  Get your tickets here!

