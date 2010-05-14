Announcing The 10 Startup Finalists For Next Week's Startup 2010!

After a month of deliberations, we’re proud to announce the Startup 2010 Top 10!These 10 emerging online companies have survived three rounds of scrutiny from our panel of VC judges and been selected from a pool of more than 150 applicants to make their pitches live at our conference on May 20.



We thank all the companies who participated, and we invite all those that did not make the finals to meet with General Catalyst Partners in our offices on May 21. And we extend our hearty congratulations to the 10 winners!

The conference — Startup 2010: The Mobile Revolution — is next Thursday in NYC.

Red Beacon

Redbeacon helps consumers find local service providers (e.g., maids, plumbers), receive price quotes, and book service appointments online.

Udemy

Udemy enables anyone to teach online. On Udemy, teachers can create online courses via videos, presentations and live virtual classroom sessions.

Profitably

A mint.com for small business, Profitably delivers small businesses recommendations for growth and profit improvement based on their data.

SecureIQ

Scalable, multi-tenant SAAS solves logging, reporting, auth & compliance/audit issues that have held up widespread adoption of cloud computing.

Go Try It On

Honest advice on your look before you go out.

Mobility Apps

Redefining the airport experience by connecting travellers to the airport retail economy.

eVOTZ

This mobile web-services platform enables governments and location-aware websites to add trustworthy voting by GPS geo-fence location authentication.

hypios

hypios uses the principles of crowdsourcing to solve R&D problems for companies.

SalesCrunch

SalesCrunch is an online education company. Think Salesforce.com meets the iPhone App store of sales training.

TuitionCast

TuitionCast.com – a specialised vertical search engine (Think kayak.com or indeed.com) targeting post-secondary education programs.

What’s Next

At the conference, each of the Top 10 will have 5 minutes to deliver a 7-10 slide pitch and 5 minutes to address concerns in live Q&A. After the 10 pitches, the judges will deliberate. Then they and our conference attendees will pick the the one company of the 10 they most want to invest in. That company will win our Grand Prize, which consists of a $25,000 investment from General Catalyst Partners and $75,000 in services from our sponsors.

