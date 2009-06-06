Congratulations to Our Startup 2009 Winner: Article One Partners!

Huge congratulations to the winner of Startup 2009: Article One Partners – an innovative online business that uses crowd-sourcing to discover patent prior art.
The company was selected after a review of more than 150 applications, hundreds of pages of business plans, and 10 outstanding finalists’ presentations.
Article One Partners’ CEO Cheryl Milone accepted the $100,000 award package at the conference, which included:
- $25,000 cash investment from General Catalyst Partners
- Up to six months of office space in NYC
- Legal services from a Cooley Godward Kronish
- Financial services from Geller & Company
- PR services from Edelman
- Strategy consulting from Marketechnique
- Hosting services from DataPipe
- The right to launch at a future DEMO conference
- The opportunity to list shares on SecondMarket
- Data storage from Jungle Disk and email app hosting from Rackspace Email & Apps
Our congratulations to Cheryl and all of our Top 10 finalists.
