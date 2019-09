But how else are they supposed to feature her, exactly? That’s how skiers ski.



And Sports Illustrated is in the business of selling magazines. So get over it.

Women Talk Sports:

…When females are featured on the cover of SI, they are more likely than not to be in sexualized poses and not in action–and the most recent Vonn cover is no exception.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.