Sorry, The New York Times Can't Afford To Buy Twitter

Umair Haque proposes an innovative plan for the New York Times to save itself: Buy Twitter. He then lays out a sophisticated analysis of all the ways Twitter might help the New York Times find a way out of its bind.



Unfortunately, there’s one problem. The New York Times can’t afford Twitter.

If the New York Times had bought Twitter two years ago, when Twitter was an itty-bitty startup and the New York Times was THE NEW YORK TIMES, the NYT might now be able to unload Twitter for $1 billion and pay off its creditors. Alas, that ship has sailed.

