Soros: US Banking System Is "Basically Bankrupt"

A trio of bears weighed in today. It’s hard to argue with any of them.
- Soros says our banking system is “basically bankrupt” and consumers have debt coming out of their ears.
- Roubini thinks the market is discounting a “v-shaped” recovery and will therefore be disappointed with a “U”
- Robert Prechter (Elliott Wave guru) says the bear market resumed in September. Prechter, of course, is predicting a full blown Depression.
