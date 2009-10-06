Soros: US Banking System Is "Basically Bankrupt"

A trio of bears weighed in today. It’s hard to argue with any of them.



Soros says our banking system is “basically bankrupt” and consumers have debt coming out of their ears.

Roubini thinks the market is discounting a “v-shaped” recovery and will therefore be disappointed with a “U”

Robert Prechter (Elliott Wave guru) says the bear market resumed in September. Prechter, of course, is predicting a full blown Depression.

