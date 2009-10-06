Soros: US Banking System Is "Basically Bankrupt"

Henry Blodget
A trio of bears weighed in today.  It’s hard to argue with any of them.

  • Soros says our banking system is “basically bankrupt” and consumers have debt coming out of their ears. 
  • Roubini thinks the market is discounting a “v-shaped” recovery and will therefore be disappointed with a “U”
  • Robert Prechter (Elliott Wave guru) says the bear market resumed in September.  Prechter, of course, is predicting a full blown Depression.

