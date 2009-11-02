Soros, Ross: Commercial Real-Estate Crash Is Coming And It's Going To Be Terrific

The commercial real-estate crash is the worst-kept secret in the economy, but it’s happening. It’s just taking a long time to play out. (Except in the hotel industry, which essentially has “one-day leases”).



Wilbur Ross and George Soros were freaking out about it on Friday:

John Gittelsohn and Thomas R. Keene, Bloomberg: Billionaire investor Wilbur L. Ross Jr., said today the U.S. is in the beginning of a “huge crash in commercial real estate.”

“All of the components of real estate value are going in the wrong direction simultaneously,” said Ross, one of nine money managers participating in a government program to remove toxic assets from bank balance sheets. “Occupancy rates are going down. Rent rates are going down and the capitalisation rate — the return that investors are demanding to buy a property — are going up.”

U.S. commercial property sales are forecast to fall to the lowest in almost two decades as the industry endures its worst slump since the savings and loan crisis of the early 1990s, according to property research firm Real Capital Analytics Inc. The Moody’s/REAL Commercial Property Price Indices already have fallen almost 41 per cent since October 2007, Moody’s Investors Service said Oct. 19.

Billionaire George Soros, speaking today at a lecture organised by the Central European University in Budapest, said a “bloodletting” may be coming for leveraged buyouts and commercial real estate.

