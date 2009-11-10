SORKIN NOW CRUSHING GASPARINO

Charlie Gasparino gave Andrew Ross Sorkin a sharp jab to the jaw last week when Gasparino’s book The Sellout launched.



For a few days, Gasparino’s book jumped ahead of Sorkin’s Too Big To Fail in the Amazon rankings.

Since then, however, the petty backbiting from the New York Times newsroom about Sorkin’s rockstar status has given Sorkin a new burst of helpful publicity.

And Too Big To Fail is now walloping The Sellout again.



