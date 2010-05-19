Smart Move By Yahoo (Buying Associated Content)

Take that, AOL!

Yahoo (YHOO) was smart to buy Associated Content.The deal will allow Yahoo to:



Produce a vast number of owned-and-operated pages cheaply, many (most?) of which can be hosted on a Yahoo sub-domain.

Sell ads directly on these pages and keep 100% of the revenue (instead of sharing it the way it would have to with an ad-network content partner).

Improve its SEO relative to Mahalo and dozens of other SEO farms that have been inserting themselves in the search value chain.

Create pages based on its exclusive knowledge of what people are searching for (the advantages of owning 20% of the search market)

Own an even greater percentage of the display ad market

Put more pressure on AOL’s Seed, Demand Media, and others that were preparing to abscond with the online content game.

Yahoo needs growth, not cash, so this is a smart use of ~$100 million. It’s also a business Yahoo (mostly) understands, so the company will be less likely to screw the integration up.

