Go Ahead And Laugh At Entrepreneurs--Then Try It Some Time

Darryl Siry on an enduring truth:



It’s so easy to be a sceptic, and anytime an entrepreneur or innovator proposes a new, potentially game changing thing, legions of lazy sceptics come out of the woodwork denouncing it as hype. Many of these sceptics seem motivated by nothing other than a bitter envy of someone actually working hard to change things, when usually the sceptic has not even tried to change anything, much less succeeded.

More at Darryl Siry’s blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.