Shanghai's Getting A Bull, Too

Tired of America being the worldwide symbol of wealth, commerce, and speculation, China’s getting its own Wall Street Bull. It will be twice as big as ours.

Reuters: Wall Street may be down on its luck, but China’s growing business hub, Shanghai, plans to install its own version of the Street’s famed charging bull statue, casting in metal its hopes to eventually rival New York.

The China Daily reported on Saturday that Shanghai’s bull will sit on the city’s famous Bund riverfront, across from the Pudong financial district, weighing 6 metric tonnes, compared with Wall Street’s 3.2 tonne beast.

Xin Yaqin, an official in Shanghai’s Huangpu district, said the statue was intended to “bring confidence and fortune to the Chinese people in times of economic uncertainty,” the paper reported.

“Shanghai is different from New York, so we’ll ask the artist to add Chinese characteristics to the sculpture,” Xin said.

