SEC Nails The Talented Mr. Pang*

The SEC filed fraud charges against Danny Pang, the billionaire the Wall Street Journal outed a few weeks ago.



Among other things, Pang and his companies have now been charged with running a Ponzi scheme, forging documents, and lying about Pang’s work and education history–all allegations the Wall Street Journal made.

(If the SEC’s “investigation” thing doesn’t work out, it clearly has a future as an enforcement agent for the Wall Street Journal).

The complaint is below. The SEC also froze Pang’s assets. But it did not comment on whether it thinks Pang also killed his wife.

UPDATE: Whoops. SEC too late again. Pang has already fled to China. His spokesman called it “a religious pilgrimage.”

