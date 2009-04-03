Saving New York Times Like Stopping Genocide In Darfur, Says Editor Keller

We always knew newspapers had a dreamy view of their importance in the world, but New York Times editor Bill Keller has now taken this sense-of-self to a whole new level.



Keith Kelly, New York Post: NEW York Times Executive Editor Bill Keller equated the grey Lady to a PBS pledge drive, claiming readers have offered to donate money to keep the Times alive…

The bombastic broadsheet editor went on to equate the keep-the-Times-alive movement to the cause of starving African refugees, saying, “Saving the New York Times now ranks with saving Darfur as a high-minded cause.”

Bill didn’t help himself by going on to bash Google News and Drudge, whose web sites he has apparently never visited:

Keller said he had little use for Web sites like Google and Drudge Report: “If you’re inclined to trust Google as your source for news — Google yourself.”

Um, Bill, Google News is an aggregator. It links to news sources like AP, Reuters, Washington Post, the New York Times, and thousands of other organisations from all over the world. It thus provides a wide view of all the news that is being produced in a given cycle. Why would someone ever trust a single source to do a better job of providing a picture of the world than thousands of sources with multiple points of view?

We love the New York Times, we really do. But that’s just ridiculous, Bill.

