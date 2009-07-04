Sarah Palin: Quitter

Sarah Palin told the country something about herself yesterday: She’s a quitter.

But before we speculate about why she quit, let’s not lose sight of the fact that she quit. A few years ago, the people of Alaska elected Palin to do a job. Yesterday, she told hem that she just didn’t want to do it anymore.

Did she feel bad about that?

Apparently not.

In fact, the unanimous reaction of her and her family about this decision, as she proudly told the country yesterday, was “Hell, yeah!”

America isn’t big on quitters–and with good reason. When you give someone the responsibility to do something, it is at best annoying (and, at worst, devastating) to have them say, “Thanks, but I just don’t want to do it anymore.” It’s OK in cases when the person has clearly given it their all. But it’s infuriating when, as it is in this case, the underlying message is, “I have better things to do.”

And now, along with everyone else, let’s speculate about why Sarah Palin quit.

Here’s what jumps to mind:

She thinks she’s now too good for the job. After a flash of global super-stardom, dealing with the small-town and small-state nit-picking of Alaska no doubt feels like a comedown. So, the hell with that! On to bigger and better things!

She’s weak. It’s been a rough year for the governor. After suddenly being annointed the saviour of the national Republican party last summer, she’s been pilloried as a narrow-minded, selfish, incompetent flash in the pan. And it’s true: Being pilloried sucks. But tough folks take it in stride and ride it out. Sarah Palin didn’t want to do that.

She has ambitions! Ambitions that go way beyond being governor of a rinky-dink state filled with mean people who criticise her all the time.

She’s an opportunist and just wants to get rich. Book contracts, TV hosting jobs, speaking gigs, etc. The opportunities are endless. As a private citizen, Sarah Palin will be a millionaire in a week. (“Hell, yeah!”) And so the hell with this thankless public-service crap.

A scandal that has yet to come out. Several readers have noted this possibility. It seems less likely to us than some of the foregoing possibilities, but it’s certainly plausible. If so, quitting in advance of it, and talking happily about other opportunities, would be the height of weak.

As to the citizens of Alaska, the folks who elected her to do a job? Whatever.

“I quit!”

