Sarah Palin Paid $100,000 To Send National Tea-Party Convention Into Spasms Of Glee*

Henry Blodget
Sarah Palin

Hard to imagine a better evening for candidate Sarah Palin. 

She was paid a reported $100,000 to insult Obama in front of a cheering crowd of rich tea-partiers who broke out in chants of “Run, Sarah, Run!”  And because she hasn’t declared her candidacy yet, she gets to keep the money!*

No wonder she quit her annoying government job.

Palin Assails Obama At Tea Party Convention (NYT) >

UPDATE: Palin said on the Sunday talk shows that she’s giving the money to her PAC.  So consider it early campaign donations.

Tagged In

home-us sarah palin