Sarah Palin: I Thought About Suing Andrew Sullivan For Saying Bristol Might Be The Mother Of Trig

As Sarah Palin gets ready to market her already-monster-hit book, she has decided to circumvent the traditional media and go directly to her crazed fans. This doesn’t mean she’ll be cozying up to bloggers, however:



WSJ: Ms. Palin was particularly angry at bloggers and the media, associates said, for speculation that her baby Trig was really the child of Bristol, her daughter.

At one point, according to people familiar with the discussions, Ms. Palin considered pursuing a libel suit against at least one blogger, the Atlantic’s Andrew Sullivan. Ms. Palin decided against such a move because of the publicity it would bring.

Mr. Sullivan, in response, said asking “factually verifiable questions is obviously not libel.”

A spokeswoman for Ms. Palin didn’t respond to email requests seeking comment.

