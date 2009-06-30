SAI Founder Kevin Ryan Not Killed In Tragic Highway Accident Last Night

This AP story below briefly sent our office into a panic this morning–and it now has reportedly started our co-founder and Chairman’s phone ringing off the hook.

We are relieved to report that the Kevin Ryan who died rushing to another person’s aid on Route 23 last night is not the Kevin Ryan who used to run DoubleClick, now sits on the board of Human Rights Watch, and has since founded SAI, Gilt Groupe, Shopwiki, et al.

That Kevin Ryan is about 44 and has a house in nearby Bedford, NY, which is why we placed a frantic call to his office this morning and learned that, thankfully, he is alive and well.

Our condolences to the family of the Kevin Ryan who was, in fact, killed last night. We honour and admire what he was trying to do when he died.

Man rushing to help car wreck victim on upstate NY bridge falls to death in gap between lanes

By Associated Press

6:46 AM PDT, June 29, 2009 CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a New York man running to the aid of another motorist fell to his death from a bridge, apparently because he didn’t know there was a large gap between lanes.

State police say 44-year-old Kevin Ryan, of Mount Kisco, was travelling on Route 23 in the town of Catskill, 30 miles south of Albany, around 10:45 p.m. Sunday when he noticed a vehicle overturned in the opposite lane.

Investigators say Ryan stepped over a concrete barrier unaware there was a 17-foot wide gap between the eastbound and westbound lanes of the bridge. He fell nearly 50 feet to the rocks and concrete below. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Troopers say the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

