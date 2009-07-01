Ruth Off The Hook

Prosecutors can’t find any evidence Ruth Madoff knew about the Ponzi scheme, so they’re letting her off the hook.

If there’s no evidence, this is the right call. She shouldn’t be charged because “she must have known”–even though this seems a reasonable conclusion.

And society has beaten the stuffing out of her in other ways.

NY Post: Federal prosecutors decided not to criminally charge Ruth because they lack evidence that she was either aware of or involved in Bernard Madoff’s scam — which swindled thousands of people and charities out of billions of dollars, said two sources familiar with the case.

That decision comes after an intensive, six-month probe in which investigators scoured financial records and interviewed scores of people…

Ruth will be left with just $2.5 million in cash by federal authorities under that deal.

“In the deal, she lost everything. She’s lost everything she holds dear,” said one source. “She’s lost her husband. She has no friends.”

“She’s persona non grata in Palm Beach, everywhere she cared about. She’s a beaten woman. There’s nothing left on the carcass to take,” the source said.

“They’ve squeezed her dry.”

