Ruth Madoff, Pariah

Ruth Madoff’s new life… Part of the problem, most people seem to agree, is that she’s acting like she knew all along. And then there’s the rest of the problem.



Lynnley Browning, The New York Times:

SHE used to get foil highlights every six weeks — her shade is Soft Baby Blonde, and she was religious about colour — but the last time she called her Manhattan salon, Pierre Michel on East 57th Street, she was told not to return. “I understand,” she said, according to the salon’s co-owner.

The Amagansett florist who decorated her husband’s annual corporate party in Montauk with lismachia, Queen Anne’s lace and thistles has banned her as a client, saying she will not associate with the wife of one of history’s most notorious financial scoundrels.

Even her sons, Mark and Andrew, who have not been charged by prosecutors but are banned by their lawyers from contact with their parents, have begun to refer to “mum” and “Dad” as “Ruth” and “Bernie,” according to family friends.

