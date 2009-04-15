Ruth Madoff Barred From Swanky Hair Salon

From the New York Post >

Ruth Madoff has been banned from getting her hair coloured at the Pierre Michel Salon on East 57th Street out of respect for the salon’s other customers — many of whose husbands were bilked by the Ponz scum. A rep for the salon says, “The Pierre Michel salon’s clients are among some of Manhattan’s most elite. Unfortunately, some of those clients were victims of Madoff, and therefore Pierre Michel didn’t feel comfortable having her in the salon.”

