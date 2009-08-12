Roubini: I'm A Bull Now!

Henry Blodget

Dr. Doom finally capitulates: Global recovery by the end of the year.

(OK, yes, a double-dip is still a possibility–for lots of good reasons.  And before you bash Nouriel for missing the turn, at least admit that he got the recession a heck of a lot more right than most people.  And he did turn less negative several months ago.)

And note that he still thinks house prices will drop a total of 40%.

