This morning, we relayed yet another analyst’s demand that AOL show CEO Randy Falco and COO Ron Grant (aka, “Rondy”) the door. This afternoon, Jeff Bewkes delivered.

Google’s Tim Armstrong will take over (great hire!). Randy and Ron will “leave after a transition period.”

