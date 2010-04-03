Robert Scoble In "Standoff" With Police Outside Palo Alto Apple Store At 3AM

Keep your paws off those iPads, Mr. Scoble.

Photo: img352.yfrog.com

We haven’t the faintest idea what’s going on here, so we’re not even going to guess. But here’s an image and tweet from Gabe Rivera:A day in the life of @scobleizer: standoff with Palo Alto police at 3AM in front of the Apple Store.



It does seem possible that, instead of a “standoff,” this was a friendly conversation, although the policeman does seem to be explaining something to Robert in that officious way (“Sir, you can’t stand here” would be our guess). The tweet hit the wires at 5:59 AM ET.

Based on the screenshot, it also appears that the image came from live TV.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.