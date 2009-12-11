Remember How We Bailed Out The Banks So They Could Keep Lending?

They missed that part:



Asha Bangalore, Northern Trust:

The private sector is unwilling to lend and the credit crunch persists. In the third quarter, net

private sector lending fell $2.3 trillion, after significant declines in the first and second quarters

(see chart 1). On an annual basis, the reduction in lending in 2009 will make the history books

without doubt as the first drop in net lending in the private financial sector. This financial sector

setback justifies expectations of a subdued economic recovery.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.