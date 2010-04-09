Real-Time iPad Sales Counter (FIXED)

Let’s hear it for iteration.



When Steve Jobs announced today that 450,000 iPads had been sold, the folks at Chitika realised that their real-time iPad sales estimate (then 700,000) was way off. The culprit, apparently, was their assumption as to the average number of IP addresses that the average iPad signs in from.

Answer?

2.73.

(Each WiFi network will have a different IP address).

So, anyway, the folks at Chitika have updated their sales estimate. Here it is as of this writing:

And here’s the latest >

