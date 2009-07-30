Real Estate Recovery: How's Your City Doing?

The Case Shiller house-price numbers for May were startlingly good: For the first time in three years, national house prices actually increased month over month.

Housing bears immediately pounced on the numbers, pointing out that they weren’t seasonally adjusted (house prices usually rise in the spring and summer).

But then the seasonally adjusted numbers came out…and they were pretty good, too!

Seasonally adjusted house prices fell from April to May, but at a very small rate. And in 8 of the cities in the 20 cities included in the Case Shiller Index, prices actually rose!

How is your city doing? Take a quick look through the Case Shiller 20.

For each city, we’ve charted the year-over-year change in house prices since 2000. Most cities, happily, are seeing the rate of year-over-year decline starting to slow.

We’ve organised the cities by the rate of price change from April to May. The worst-performing city, Las Vegas, saw prices drop another 3% in the month (ouch!). The best-performing city, Cleveland, saw prices jump almost 3%.

See How Your City’s Doing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.