QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I've Got Three Kindles. I Hate All Three Of Them."

Henry Blodget
Norm Pearlstine

“I’ve got three Kindles.  I hate all three of them.”

      — Norm Pearlstine, Chief Content Officer, Bloomberg 

Norm was speaking at the DeSilva + Phillips Dealmakers Summit in New York City.  He hates the Kindle because of there’s no colour and no backlit screen.  He’s looking forward to the iPad, which will be a better home for full-colour magazine ads.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.