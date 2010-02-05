QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I've Got Three Kindles. I Hate All Three Of Them."

“I’ve got three Kindles. I hate all three of them.”



— Norm Pearlstine, Chief Content Officer, Bloomberg

Norm was speaking at the DeSilva + Phillips Dealmakers Summit in New York City. He hates the Kindle because of there’s no colour and no backlit screen. He’s looking forward to the iPad, which will be a better home for full-colour magazine ads.

