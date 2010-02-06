QUIZ OF THE DAY: How Do You Pronounce "Geithner"

A reader takes issue with the way we pronounce the name of our country’s Treasury Secretary, Tim Geithner:



Henry –

Why the fuck can’t you learn to pronounce his name right? SERIOUSLY!

The motherfucking H is silent.

It sounds like GUYT-NER!

Us:

Thanks. Is that the way he pronounces it? I’ve talked to folks who know him well who say it the way I do.

Our reader:

[Your Yahoo TechTicker co-host] Aaron Task says it right. The other people are wrong.

Ask the scumbag Geithner himself how he says it. Actually, if you get close enough to ask him, please jam a shank into his heart (if he has one)…..

So, everyone, how do you pronounce “Geithner”?

