Putin Bored Of Not Being Russian President, May Tell Medvedev To Take A Seat

Vladimir Putin is apparently tired of running Russia without getting credit for it.



So have a seat, Dmitry.

Stefan Wagstyl and Charles Clover, FT: Vladimir Putin, Russia’s prime minister, dropped his strongest hint so far on Friday that he might try to return to the Kremlin and run in the 2012 presidential election.

Speaking to foreign academics and journalists, he said that he and President Dmitry Medvedev, his protégé, would together decide who would stand for the presidency after Mr Medvedev’s term ended.

Mr Putin installed Mr Medvedev as his successor when he stepped down as president last year after two terms in office. Most Russians believe that even though the prime minister is formally subordinate to the president, Mr Putin remains Russia’s most powerful man.

Dismissing suggestions that there might be a contest over the presidency, Mr Putin said: “There was no competition between us in 2007 and we won’t have any in 2012.”

