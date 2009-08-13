Proof! Technical Analysis Works!

A loyal reader emailed us yesterday to say that the market was obviously going to crash because the chart was “forming a bugle.”



We thought we had heard about pretty much every technical formation known to man–including the dreaded “Black Swan”–but this one was new to us. So we posted it for your consideration.

In the comments, I once again invited readers to send us one study–any study–suggesting that technical analysis has any validity whatsoever.

Eddy Elfenbein of Crossing Wall Street immediately responded by sending us the following incontrovertible proof, which was originally published in the finance journal The Onion:

Read the whole thing >

(If anyone else wants to send further evidence/proof, we’ll be glad to consider it…)

