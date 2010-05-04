Pres. Obama Having Jamie Dimon Over For Dinner Tonight To Chat Financial Reform

Just getting some chow with my pal, Barack.

Photo: ap

Why Jamie? He isn’t toxic yet. A few other business notables are coming, too, but Lloyd Blankfein isn’t among them.



Roger Runningen, Bloomberg:

President Barack Obama will be soliciting the views of corporate leaders including JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon on the economy and financial regulation at a White House dinner tonight.

Dimon is planning to be among the members attending from the Business Council’s executive committee, who the president has invited for the session in the State Dining room before he gives a speech on job creation and the economy to the 77-year- old organisation tomorrow, a person familiar with the guest list said.

Keep reading at Bloomberg >

