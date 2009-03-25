Populist Rage Leaps The Pond

Julia Werdiger, New York Times:

The house of Fred Goodwin, the former chief executive of ailing Royal Bank of Scotland, was vandalised early Wednesday and windows of his car were smashed.

Mr. Goodwin attracted criticism for keeping his £703,000, or $1 million, pension despite a string of ill-timed acquisitions under his reign that brought the bank under government control…

At least three windows on the ground floor level of his house in an affluent suburb of Edinburgh, Scotland, were smashed and a black Mercedes S600 parked in the driveway was vandalised.

