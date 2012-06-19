Please Help Us Hire Great New Writers!

We’re looking for a few great writers to add to the Business Insider team. We’d be grateful if you would help us find them.



The folks we’re looking for have the following characteristics:

Smart

Accurate

Persistent

Fast

Funny

Effective

Ambitious

They’ll enjoy reading publications like the Economist, Calculated Risk, ZeroHedge, the NYT, the Wall Street Journal, Gawker, the Post, and The Business Insider. They’ll care deeply about writing relevant stuff that you want to read. They’ll want to find out cool stories and info and then tell you. They’ll appreciate great writing and analysis by others, and they’ll want to share it with you. They’ll try hard to be fair and right–and when they blow it, they’ll say so. They’ll listen carefully. They’ll be bold and engaging, not boring and wimpy. They’ll be funny.

Most importantly, you will enjoy reading them.

Folks like this are hard to find. So if you know any, please help us by adding their names and links in the comments below (or email me at [email protected] or Dan Colarusso at [email protected]). We’ve got a great team, we’re growing fast, and we’re a great company to work for. So we–and they–are grateful for your support.

Thanks in advance!

