Play The NYT's Hilarious Texting-While-Driving Game

Utah has made texting-while-driving a crime as serious as drunk-driving. We fully support this.



Tests show that texting drivers are as impaired as legally drunk drivers, so equating the two makes per perfect sense. Hopefully other states will quickly follow suit.

In an effort to show just much texting impairs your driving ability, however, the graphics folks over at the NYT have created a texting-while-driving game. Unfortunately, in the paper’s earnestness to demonstrate that texting-while-driving is wildly irresponsible, the graphics folks have basically made it impossible NOT to crash.

Go ahead, give the game a try. If you’re approaching toll booths on the road as quickly as you do in this game, you should be thrown in jail just for that.

Play the NYT’s Texting-While Driving >

