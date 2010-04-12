PIMCO's Bill Gross Frantically Dumping Treasuries, Thinks US Interest Rates Will Soar

People are going to get squished.

Nine months ago, Bill Gross’s Total Return Fund was 50% in US Treasuries. Now it’s only 30%, the lowest percentage in the 23 year history of the fund, says Nelson Schwartz of the NYT.Why is Gross dumping Treasuries?



Two primary concerns:

Inflation

The massive tidal wave of money the US needs to raise in the coming years, which will increase the supply of Treasuries (driving prices down and rates up).

More broadly, Gross believes that, while interest rates have now generally been declining for more than 25 years, we’re now moving to an era in which rates will rise, not fall.

PIMCO has shifted money into corporate bonds and foreign bonds, including Germany.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.