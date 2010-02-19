PGA Commissioner: Yes, Tiger Was In Sex Rehab

If team Tiger was trying to keep the sex-rehab thing quiet, PGA Commissioner Tim Finchem didn’t get the message:



ABC’s John Berman: PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem has confirmed Tiger Woods’ trip to rehab following reports of extramarital affairs with several women.

When pressed for details about Woods and rehab, Finchem said, “He got out of rehab last week … and he spent some time with his family, and he has time for this tomorrow and he’ll address the details of that tomorrow.”

