Peter Thiel's Hedge Fund Clarium Still Imploding

More bad news for Facebook’s early investor Peter Thiel: His hedge fund is still imploding.As of March 26, per a weekly update document at Zero Hedge, Clarium was down about 5% for the year, versus up 5% for the S&P 500.
That follows a 25% decline last year.
Peter’s hedge fund peaked with more than $7 billion of assets. As of the end of last year, this had dropped to $1.3 billion. We expect it’s considerably lower now.
Just not a good time to be calling for the end of the world.
