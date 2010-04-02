Peter Thiel's Hedge Fund Clarium Still Imploding

I’ve still got Facebook.

More bad news for Facebook’s early investor Peter Thiel: His hedge fund is still imploding.As of March 26, per a weekly update document at Zero Hedge, Clarium was down about 5% for the year, versus up 5% for the S&P 500.



That follows a 25% decline last year.

Peter’s hedge fund peaked with more than $7 billion of assets. As of the end of last year, this had dropped to $1.3 billion. We expect it’s considerably lower now.

Just not a good time to be calling for the end of the world.

